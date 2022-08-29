Applebee's Is Officially Bringing Back Its All-You-Can-Eat Wing Deal

Whether bone-in or boneless, chicken wings are a staple finger food of football tailgating and TV watch parties. They can be easily ordered in bulk for large groups and you can mix up the flavors and the spice levels as needed to satisfy an array of palates.

Perhaps no other singular event embodies the sport's connection to chicken wings other than the Super Bowl. In 2022, Americans were expected to eat 1.42 billion wings while watching the NFL crown its champion, according to the National Chicken Council's Wing Report. While the Super Bowl won't happen again until next February, there will be a lot of football played between now and then.

College football season technically started this past weekend with a few matchups, though it's officially returning with a full slate of games during Labor Day weekend (via USA Today). The pro football season "kicks off" the week after (per NFL), meaning football is back and the hungry masses will be clamoring for some wings to pair with their beer and football. Applebee's is well aware of this development and the casual dining chain has decided to bring back its all-you-can-eat wing deal to coincide with the launch of gridiron action, according to their website.