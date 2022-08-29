What We Know About Marcus Samuelsson's New NYC Restaurant

Marcus Samuelsson has made a commitment to diversity, not only when it comes to the foods prepared at his restaurants, but also with the vendors the restaurant works with and his staff. Vogue notes that the head chefs and management are all women of color at his new restaurant, Hav + Mar, and the staff come from backgrounds of "Ethiopian, Haitian, Pakistani, and Swedish" descent. His new restaurant will also be working with BIPOC farmers and purveyors.

And this isn't the first time Samuelsson has shown his dedication to promoting diversity. On his TV show "No Passport Required," the chef visited restaurants across America in an effort to highlight the cuisines of immigrants. "I want to tell the diverse story. Being able to present the diversity that makes up America is important, especially right now," Samuelsson said back in 2018 (via Albuquerque Journal). He's also the author of the cookbook "The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food," which details the contributions of traditional African food on American cuisine (via The Harvard Crimson).

Ahead of the impending opening of his inclusive and diverse new restaurant, Hav + Mar, Samuelsson took to Twitter to share the news, though he didn't include a specific date — he only noted the restaurant would open "soon." He wrote, "We can't wait to welcome you," alongside a picture of him and the Hav + Mar management team. One fan commented succinctly, but with excitement, writing, "Woo hoo!"