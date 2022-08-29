What Makes Trader Joe's New Juice Flavor So Unique?

A new Trader Joe's juice blend has hit store shelves and it's part of the "To The Power of..." juices we all know and love. The grocery chain's "To The Power of Seven" green and purple juice blends have come on and off shelves for years now. These Trader Joe's juices are not only full of flavorful fruits and vegetables, but also antioxidants, iron, and many nutrients you may be missing from your day-to-day routine — and both are delicious and healthy, what more could one ask for in a refreshing daily drink?

The new "To The Power Of C" juice is also a 100% juice blend just like the others, and does not contain concentrate or "watered-down flavors" (via Trader Joe's). Instagram account, Trader Joe's List, posted a picture of the juice and wrote, "Organic 100% juice blend! Yes it has 26g of sugar but it's from fresh fruit juices with no sugar added" along with the juice's five ingredients. And one of those ingredients is a unique addition that provides a kick of nutrition.