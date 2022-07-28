The Dietitian-Approved Trader Joe's Items TikTok Can't Get Behind

Dietitians and Trader Joe's just seem to go together. After all, as reported by Insider, the popular grocery chain is adored for its effort to stock its shelves with products that are good for you. With its reputation for simple ingredients and its range of organic foods, it seems only natural that dietitians would come flocking to review the store's items. And one of the best places to post reviews on Trader Joe's merchandise has become TikTok.

The social media app already has a lot of dietitians who review many of the internet's most hyped-up health products. In fact, many of the dietitians on the platform recently warned users against participating in the healthy coke trend. So when registered dietitian Mia Syn posted another video to her "dietitian-approved Trader Joe's finds," viewers likely thought they would walk away with some new suggestions to grab the next time they visited a Trader Joe's.

However, this time, three of Syn's five recommendations left users less than pleased. Not because of the products themselves, but because a dietitian was recommending them.