The Dietitian-Approved Trader Joe's Items TikTok Can't Get Behind
Dietitians and Trader Joe's just seem to go together. After all, as reported by Insider, the popular grocery chain is adored for its effort to stock its shelves with products that are good for you. With its reputation for simple ingredients and its range of organic foods, it seems only natural that dietitians would come flocking to review the store's items. And one of the best places to post reviews on Trader Joe's merchandise has become TikTok.
The social media app already has a lot of dietitians who review many of the internet's most hyped-up health products. In fact, many of the dietitians on the platform recently warned users against participating in the healthy coke trend. So when registered dietitian Mia Syn posted another video to her "dietitian-approved Trader Joe's finds," viewers likely thought they would walk away with some new suggestions to grab the next time they visited a Trader Joe's.
However, this time, three of Syn's five recommendations left users less than pleased. Not because of the products themselves, but because a dietitian was recommending them.
TikTok did not think these 3 Trader Joe's products should be dietician-approved
A few of the Trader Joe's items shared by dietitian Mia Syn left TikTok users displeased, with many saying the products were not very health friendly (via TikTok). The three items in question were Trader Joe's To The Power of Vitamin C juice, Vegan Buffalo-Style Dip, and Greek Chickpeas with parsley and cumin.
One person commented that while the juice provides Vitamin C, that it would be better to eat actual fruit rather than a product of it. The Buffalo dip, on the other hand, uses sunflower oil (per Trader Joe's). Sunflower oil is not as nutritious as many people think, as the oil has been shown to cause inflammation. One person wrote, "Sunflower oil I love TraderJoe's, but why the cheap ingredients." The Greek chickpeas use soybean oil in its ingredient list, which is noted by Healthline to possibly cause heart issues. One commenter pointed this out, saying, "The chickpeas have soybean oil or canola oil though."
However, while people expressed their unhappiness with the quality of product choices, one person came to Syn's defense, noting, "RD's try to promote balance. No food(group) is off limits." Of course, it's always smart to eat your favorite foods in moderation.