Little Caesars Just Announced A Partnership With A Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback

Not only has Matthew Stafford won the most recent Super Bowl, but he's also scored a deal with Little Caesars. According to a press release published by PR Newswire, the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback will be working with the "third-largest pizza chain in the world" on pregame promotions and helping "underserved communities." If it seems odd that Detroit's hometown pizza chain would partner with a Los Angeles Rams player — as any Lions fan would happily explain — please bear in mind that Stafford played nine seasons with Detroit (via NFL).

In addition to airing new commercials like the "Training Camp" ad featuring the Rams QB, the chain also announced its restaurant on wheels, The Little Caesars Love Kitchen, will be serving up pizzas this season to communities in need in select NFL cities and making donations along with the league, according to the press release. Originally launched in 1985 under the "Pizza for People" campaign, the Love Kitchen has served 4 million people, per Little Caesars' website.

For fans who want to get in on the Little Caesars football fun, the chain will be offering a promotion called the Pizza! Pizza! September 8. As part of the promo, anyone who makes a Little Caesars order before an NFL game will be entered to win a list of prizes, including (oh-so-coveted!) Super Bowl tickets. That leaves a little over a week left to research before ordering a Hot-N-Ready just in time for the season opener.