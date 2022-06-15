Little Caesars' NFL Announcement Has People Hoping For More Pizza Deals

Per a press release, Little Caesars and the NFL are about to become BFFs — well, kind of. Little Caesars, whose claims to fame are its square-shaped pizzas and being the "third largest pizza chain in the world," has become the official pizza sponsor of the NFL amid a new multi-year deal. The release also notes that the two organizations will be doing some charitable work together to support communities experiencing food insecurity and homelessness, including some assistance in conjunction with the 2024 NFL Draft happening in Detroit.

Social media users are thrilled with the new friendship, hoping it turns into game-day love in the form of pizza deals. Responding to Little Caesars' tweet about the partnership, one user wrote, "Can't wait to crush Detroit-style deep dishes every Sunday." Another suggested, "any time a team goes for and converts a 2pt conversion, the next day make a 'Going for Two' special that will tag on an extra pizza (so you get 2) for just $2 more dollars," adding that such a deal would bring them to the chain "all week." (Little Caesars replied to their idea with a laughing-crying emoji, so we aren't sure that one is going to happen.) One fan had a different request: "Good for you guys! Now bring back the football shaped pizza please!?" The pizza chain responded, "Who knows what the future holds?"