Why Bobby Flay Needed His Own Stunt Double For 'Bobby & Sophie'

Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie, are business partners who sound like best friends. Not only do they share a podcast, but they also just launched their own Food Network show, "Bobby and Sophie On the Coast." Though Flay is a New York native, his co-star currently lives in Los Angeles, where she is also a community journalist for ABC7 (via Food Network).

The first season of this new TV series spotlights Sophie's hometown and documents the Flays' gastronomic adventures in Los Angeles. So far, the pair has been doing everything from sampling the city's variety of seafood to making the best goat tacos. They also have been on some excursions along the way, including exploring Hollywood and crafting a decadent Thai green curry (via People). Both of the Flays have been actively taking to social media to promote the show, in the form of Tweets, Instagram posts, and stories. But there was an aspect of the show that Bobby did not actively take part in, leaving it for a stunt double instead.