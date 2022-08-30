Priya Krishna Talks Selena + Chef, Puffy Tacos, And Why Microwaves Are Underrated - Exclusive Interview

You host a YouTube series for The New York Times called "On the Job," which covers the under-seen corners of the food industry. What inspired you to start making films about that topic?

I think about who gets to be profiled in food media, and oftentimes it's the chef of a restaurant, and there are so many people that make our food industry run who maybe don't get that same shine that, say, a chef does. The work they do is hard and fascinating, and I think people would benefit from understanding that work visually through a video.

For example, one of the episodes we did was about what happens to the laundry at restaurants. The sheer amusement-park setup that is a restaurant laundry operation is absolutely incredible. This service is literally indispensable. The restaurant industry cannot run without clean laundry. You look at everything it takes just to get a clean napkin out to a restaurant, and that is fascinating. I think that's worth celebrating and applauding and spotlighting in the same way that we have spotlighted a chef who can put out a really amazing plate of food.

Is there one moment you can pick that sticks out to you from filming that show?

There are so many moments that stand out. But one overarching thing that I'm amazed by is that a lot of these people that I interviewed don't believe their job to be hard, even though it is. These are some of the hardest jobs I've ever encountered. They are oftentimes thankless jobs, but these are very much people who are putting their heads down and getting it done. It reinforced my desire to want to spotlight these people.

We spoke to Lyana from Black Rican Vegan, and she was explaining how she literally grocery shops, she does social media, she cooks, she cleans, she does everything. She was like, "Yeah, I guess that is hard." And I was like, "Yes, it is hard. Acknowledge that your job is hard and that you are crushing it."