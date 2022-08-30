Joe Jonas' New Cocktail May Rival A Classic Mixed Drink
By launching a new cocktail (per Delish), Joe Jonas appears to be following in the boozy footsteps of little brother Nick, co-founder of Villa One Tequila. However, he probably wouldn't need inspiration from Nick with the upward trend of celebrity-owned and endorsed alcohol. According to Today, George Clooney was among the first to influence the industry with Casamigos Tequila. What started off as friends creating a hangover-proof tequila grew into a reputable business that eventually sold for $700 million. When asked why he isn't on the big screen much anymore, Clooney said to The Sunday Times, "Acting used to be how I paid the rent, but I sold a tequila company for a billion f—ing dollars. I don't need money."
Per Next Century Spirits, investing in alcohol is always a wise decision — it's one of the only markets that didn't suffer during the COVID-19 pandemic. And in general, celebrity-sponsored products tend to do well. That's why Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Kate Hudson, and now, Joe Jonas are reaching their hands in the barrels (via VMAN).
It's similar to an Espresso Martini
In a partnership with Tanqueray, Joe Jonas just launched his own cocktail, called "Cup of Joe," (via Delish). The beverage is intended to give you both a buzz and a burst of energy; it's made up of Tanqueray London Dry gin, tonic, coffee liqueur, and cold brew concentrate. Jonas believes the taste somewhat reminds him of an Espresso Martini. His inspiration came from his love of coffee and Tanqueray, though both of these loves haven't always been around. "[After friends pushed me to try it,] I started becoming a coffee lover and coffee connoisseur and finding my favorite coffee shops around the U.S," he said. He explained that his love of Tanqueray began while touring internationally.
When asked what kind of vibe he sees the drink giving off, Jonas told E! Online that he "thinks it's great to start out the night with caffeine." He also described his chance to create a cocktail with the brand as a "dream come true." If you're interested in trying it, you can find the beverage's recipe on Tanqueray's Instagram, which features a video of Jonas mixing his signature drink that has garnered comments like, "Omg gin and coffee this is made for me," and "I love it. Such a vibe."