Joe Jonas' New Cocktail May Rival A Classic Mixed Drink

By launching a new cocktail (per Delish), Joe Jonas appears to be following in the boozy footsteps of little brother Nick, co-founder of Villa One Tequila. However, he probably wouldn't need inspiration from Nick with the upward trend of celebrity-owned and endorsed alcohol. According to Today, George Clooney was among the first to influence the industry with Casamigos Tequila. What started off as friends creating a hangover-proof tequila grew into a reputable business that eventually sold for $700 million. When asked why he isn't on the big screen much anymore, Clooney said to The Sunday Times, "Acting used to be how I paid the rent, but I sold a tequila company for a billion f—ing dollars. I don't need money."

Per Next Century Spirits, investing in alcohol is always a wise decision — it's one of the only markets that didn't suffer during the COVID-19 pandemic. And in general, celebrity-sponsored products tend to do well. That's why Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Kate Hudson, and now, Joe Jonas are reaching their hands in the barrels (via VMAN).