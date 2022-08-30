Heinz's New Line Of Merchandise Features A Surprising Detail
Heinz is one company that offers an assortment of condiments to consumers, but the brand has become an American staple due to the popularity of Heinz ketchup. Among all the leading brands of ketchup in the U.S., in 2020, Heinz came out on top by a landslide. In accumulating more popularity over the years, the brand has made steps to drive sales through various merchandise other than bottled ketchup.
If you go to the Heinz website, you will find a wide range of products including plush animals holding stuffed ketchup bottles and even a boldly patterned holiday sweater. Yet, according to a report by the Pew Research Center, younger generations have increased concern over planet conservation, spreading the message directly through social platforms. If this is what millennial and Gen Z audiences care about, they may not be too eager to buy a Heinz holiday sweater.
With that said, the company has taken note and is beginning to incorporate mindfulness for the planet into its own product offerings. While you wait for Heinz to invent a new ketchup bottle, you can shift your attention to its new product line which features one detail that takes the concept of reusable to a whole new level.
Heinz uses ketchup stains to increase sustainability efforts
Last year, Heinz went all out for Halloween, suggesting you purposely stain your clothing with Heinz ketchup masked as "tomato blood." While not Halloween-related, this year, the company is taking a different approach with a new line of apparel that features stains on its limited selection of second-hand vintage clothing by ThredUp.
With the resale clothing market expected to grow 18% by 2024 (per Insider), the 157 designer and vintage pieces offered by the clothing brand come with a stain actually made using Heinz condiments. The second drop with ThredUp releases on September 13, with 100% of sales from both releases going to the Rise Against Hunger organization (per Adweek). With the tagline "It's not a stain, it's a statement," Heinz's Brand Manager Alyssa Cicero says the specialized clothing line is part of the brand's sustainability efforts, while also serving as a means to "change the narrative" surrounding the Heinz ketchup stain.
This is just one more step the major corporation is taking to improve its efforts toward taking care of the planet. When Heinz released the drop earlier today on Instagram, one user commented "You guys are killing it." While the jury is still out on whether Heinz can successfully sell secondhand clothes with ketchup stains, this will certainly broaden your view of America's condiments.