Guy Fieri's Potato Game Result Wasn't What He Expected

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is well known for his playful personality, which no doubt will be reflected in his latest Food Network venture, a "cooking game show" called "Guy's Ultimate Game Night," according to a tweet from Variety.

The new series showcases Guy plus celebrities like Penn and Teller and Alyssa Milano as they compete in games like charades and hot potato, all for a good cause, Variety reports. Naturally, each game has a food-relevant angle, such as the challenge where they decorate a cake blindfolded. Other games include creating a house using only breakfast foods, puzzles, and even one called "Cloche Encounters," says Food Network. Any winnings will then be donated to a charity of choice, selected by the triumphant celeb. The show will also be co-hosted by "Top Chef" alum Antonia Lofaso, and the fun-filled series will be available to view on both discovery+ and Food Network (beginning at 9 p.m. on August 31).

Variety and Fieri caught up in advance of the show's drop date to celebrate the impending airtime and the celebrity chef had a little fun.