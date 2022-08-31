The Gourmet Mac & Cheese Made From Only Dollar Tree Ingredients

If you're a fan of cooking tutorials on YouTube, chances are you may be a fan of Andrew Rea, better known as Binging with Babish. Well-known for his takes on dishes from television shows, movies, and even video games, Babish's cooking skills are a very impressive display of creativity and culinary knowledge.

Although Babish's cooking skills aren't something to be spoken of lightly, you may notice that he uses a large amount of exotic, high-quality, and expensive ingredients in his meals. One such example is his take on Pulp Fiction's $5 milkshake, which includes gold leaf, Madagascar vanilla beans, and Louis XIII Cognac. In these times, you're not exactly able to drop that much money just for some edible gold and some fancy liquor. This begs the question: Can you make a meal that can be considered "gourmet" using only very cheap foods? If so, how exactly can you do it?

Fortunately, there is a wide selection of recipes that promise a filling and delicious dinner using relatively cheap or few ingredients. One such example is the recipe from TikTok user @karmiccreations for a gourmet macaroni and cheese using only ingredients from the local Dollar Tree. Could this recipe be something that is both delicious and, most importantly, cheap?