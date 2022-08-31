What The Extreme Heat In Europe Means For Potatoes

On August 23, Reuters reported that in addition to soaring temperatures, Europe was experiencing "its worst drought in at least 500 years." This combination has had tangible impacts on the environment: In July, the surface of a London airport runway melted; train tracks overheated in other parts of Britain and caused delays; and popular areas of countries like France, Greece, and Spain were plagued by wildfires (per The New York Times). By August, The Washington Post notes that parts of France and England saw even hotter forecasts that prompted Amber warnings from the U.K. Met Office.

On top of the existing pile of factors keeping food costs high in the EU and around the world, European farmers now have to deal with the consequences of scorched crops as they head into a new season. Unfortunately for customers in the U.K., the heat will cause the price of produce — including potatoes, onions, sugar beets, apples, and hops — to soar in the coming months.