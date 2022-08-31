Mashed's Exclusive Survey Reveals The Best Light Beer

In a sea of ales and stouts, light beer gets a bad reputation. In fact, light beer detractors disparage the drinks as "barely worth the glass they're bottled in," according to The Atlantic. But despite being perceived as bland, light beer is still incredibly popular. According to USA Today, three of the biggest beer brands in the United States are light beers: Bud Light, Coors Light, and Miller Lite. Love it or hate it, light beer is here to stay.

Easy to drink and generally lower in calories, light beers are different from darker beers. And the calorie count is a major reason drinkers continue to flock to lighter brews. In a recent survey, Mashed asked readers, "Which is the best light beer?"

We got 599 responses, and when choosing from the best light beers to drink, almost 30% of surveyors picked one brand as having the best light brew.