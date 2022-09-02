Brooke Williamson Names The Top Chef Judge With The Toughest Feedback - Exclusive

Brooke Williamson is known for going head-to-head with competitors on not just one but two different seasons of "Top Chef." She ultimately came out victorious during her second round on the show, but she received a lot of feedback from the judges during that time that wasn't always easy to hear. While promoting the new Ziploc Endurables, she told Mashed in an exclusive interview that sometimes she didn't always see eye-to-eye with what Gail Simmons, Tom Colicchio, or Padma Lakshmi had to say about her dishes.

"Have I disagreed with a few things said here and there? Absolutely," she admitted. "It's inevitable to feel like you've poured your heart into something and not want to be criticized, especially on national TV."

However, Williamson said that ultimately, that type of criticism led to her being a better chef, so she looks at everything as a learning experience. She explained that also makes it challenging to pick the toughest judge overall because they were all hard in different ways.

"You could pick out any one of them and say that they've been harder on me at certain times," she revealed. "That has to do with a matter of preference. Tom likes certain things and doesn't like certain things, and Padma and Gail like certain things as well. They're professionals, and they have opinions that they deserve to have." But she noted that one judge's critical advice has stuck with her.