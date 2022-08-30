Brooke Williamson On Her Ziploc Partnership And How Life's Changed Since Top Chef - Exclusive Interview

Since they can sustain such high heat and go straight from the freezer to the oven, what's your favorite recipe to make with them?

I've designed a few recipes for Ziploc, and the versatility of what you can do in these containers and pouches [is] unlike anything else. There's so many different things you can do in them. I designed a soup, a steamed/baked olive oil baked fish. There was a cod recipe that I did — basically olive oil baked cod with frozen gnocchi added directly into the container, baked all together. And I did a confit cherry tomato sauce in another pouch that can be used for not only topping this fish but also a multitude of purposes. That sauce can go on a pasta; that sauce could go on a steak.

The cool thing about it is that it's an all-in-one. You make it in the container [and] bake it in the container. You have [the] best top-of-the-season cherry tomatoes, heirloom cherry tomatoes, that you're finding that are so delicious right now. Therefore, you don't need to add a whole lot to them. Just combine them with some olive oil and some salt and some garlic and some herbs. And because you can cook in them and store [food] in these containers, the sauce can go directly from leftovers into the fridge or freezer and [be] used later. It's the optimal meal prep situation.

Also, one of my favorite recipes that I designed was a devil's food cake with a cherry vanilla, cherry compote. That was also baked, almost like a cherry pie filling that goes on top of the chocolate cake. And the chocolate cake is baked directly in the container. So is the cherry compote, and again, [it] can be eaten directly out of the bag, can be stored in the bag, baked in the bag — everything can be done in these containers.

This really does sound like a game-changer. It's going to make life a lot easier. What other ways would you recommend using these Endurable bags for busy parents?

The coolest thing about these containers is their versatility, and therefore, they're perfect for meal prep and planning your week ahead of time, maybe cooking a few proteins ahead of time, cooking a few sides/sauces ahead of time, storing them, organizing them, either in the freezer or in the fridge.

The fact that they can go from freezer to either oven or microwave or boiling water is an incredible thing because you can portion things out directly into these containers and then store them in the freezer until you absolutely need them. My go-to is to plan the week ahead of time so that when I'm busy and spending all day in the kitchen at work, I don't have to come home and conceptualize dinner from start to finish. It's already there, ready to go.