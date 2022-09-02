Padma Lakshmi's Steamy Birthday Photo Is Turning Heads On Twitter

Padma Lakshmi, host of Bravo's "Top Chef," celebrated her birthday on Thursday, September 1. As she turned 52, she took to Instagram to reflect on her whirlwind of a year. "It's been such a full year with highs and lows," she began. She followed by expressing how thankful she is for her accomplishments. She spoke about her many awards, such as the James Beard Award and three Critics Choice Awards for "Top Chef" and "Taste the Nation." Additionally, she was proud to have finished filming the second season of "Taste the Nation."

She continued, "Personally, I lost two beloved people in my life this year, my grandma, Jima, which many of you know about, but also Arthur Chadbourne who was a close and deeply trusted friend for over a dozen years." The author rounded out the post by saying that despite the pain, her life is full of amazing blessings. "Littlehands continues to flourish and we are both happy, healthy and productive."

However, Padma Lakshmi posted more than just an inspiring message. She also took to Twitter to show she's still got it.