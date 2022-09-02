A Viral TikTok Karen Made Unbelievable Threats To Dunkin' Workers

Dunkin' is a popular coffee spot so it's no surprise that it gets its fair share of Karen's. One Dunkin' Karen had TikTok shaking its head and the truth is, Karens like this are changing the way Dunkin' does customer service. Of course, Dunkin' isn't the only place you'll find such customers. The "Karen," as defined by Dictionary.com, "an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people's behaviors."

While this is a detailed definition, the term seems to be more commonly used for any unhappy customer causing a ruckus. In fact, even ordering a certain topping can make you a Karen, per a Starbucks barista. And although small and big actions alike may deem you this common name, and often garner a good laugh from those witnessing a Karen in action, sometimes things are taken too far.

This one Dunkin' location felt the wrath of an abusive and berating Karen, prompting one woman to video the horrific, obscene scene.