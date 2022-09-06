Shake Shack Dropped Some New Shakes For Fall

Shake Shack, a fast food establishment with humble New York beginnings, has dropped three new milkshake flavors to prepare for fall. The bad news, though, is that these drinks will only be around for a limited time. According to Multi Briefs, limited-time products such as these remind consumers of a specific time of year and may even trigger a customer's FOMO (fear of missing out) response. By launching seasonal items, restaurants and companies are able to drum up demand and capitalize on the latest trends. In terms of popularity, pumpkin and pumpkin-flavored products are the official taste of fall. For pumpkin-spice beverages alone, the market has increased 130% since 2004 (via Grocery Dive).

Perhaps the most ubiquitous fall product is the Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, but there are tons of other food items that are only available this time of year, and many are well-suited for people with a sweet tooth. Kellogg's offers Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts, which are filled with warm spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove, and Ben & Jerry's Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream comes with a graham cracker swirl to emulate crust. If frozen treats with fall flavors have piqued your interest, you may want to know about the three newest Shake Shack milkshakes.