The Aldi Potato Chips That Won Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is a bit of a bittersweet holiday when you think about it. Not only does the celebration of America's workers promise a three-day weekend and a short workweek, but it also serves as many peoples' green light to start gearing up for fall, and therefore likely provides a big serotonin boost to the 56% of Americans who claimed in a 2020 One Poll survey that they felt the happiest during leaf-peeping season (via People). And while that makes us happy for the autumn lovers of the country, there's also a hint of sadness in the holiday, as many view it as the final hurrah for the grilling season until next year. As such, WalletHub reports that over 150 million Americans were expected to either host or attend a cookout this past weekend to commemorate summer's final days.

Now, as you probably know, the grub coming off the grill is the unequivocal star of any cookout, especially the last one of the season. However, you also probably know that the event isn't just a one-person show, and that side dishes and snacks play just as much of a role in pulling off a Labor Day BBQ that friends and family will be talking about for months after it ends. Mac & cheese, potato salad, and corn on the cob are a few of the fan-favorite accompaniments to burgers and dogs. This year, it appears a few bags of Aldi potato chips helped make the weekend a win, as well.