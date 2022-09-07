What We Know About Crumbl Cookies New Podcast

Since its launch in 2017, Crumbl Cookies has amassed over 400 locations that generating an average of $1.7 million in sales and $350,00 in net profit (via Restaurant Business). The brand's social media presence has been largely responsible for its expansion, with fans taking to platforms such as TikTok to post weekly reviews of Crumbl's newest releases.

The brand's rotating menu, which introduces four to five new flavors every week, definitely sets it apart from its competition (via Crumbl Cookies). Both fans and the company's leadership have taken advantage of this aspect, with TikTok users such as @_breannabrooks doing a live reaction to the brand's weekly releases and the food chain promoting its new flavors on its TikTok page.

Now, the company is expanding to another medium — a podcast. "The Crumbl Mumbl" already has its first episode out on all streaming services, "Crumblers" may be wondering what to expect from the new venture.