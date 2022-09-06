TikTok Is Divided Over Crumbl Cookies' Everything Bagel Flavor

If you haven't heard of Crumbl Cookies, you could be missing out on the biggest dessert trend of 2022, depending on who you ask. According to its website, Crumbl has been around since 2017, but the cookie company's sales exploded between 2020 and 2021. Nation's Restaurant News named it the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States in 2021, with a year-over-year sales increase of 93%.

Crumbl's concept differs from that of most traditional bakeries in one major way: there are new flavors every week. With the exception of the classic chocolate chip cookie, which always remains an option, every flavor comes and goes over a one-week period. This might be what keeps people coming back for more.

While many of the flavors receive a ton of love, this week, one cookie is in the spotlight for causing some drama; TikTok users are torn between whether Crumbl's everything bagel cookie is delicious or disgusting.