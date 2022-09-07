Michael Symon Reveals LeBron James' Favorite Foods - Exclusive

You remember that time that celebrity chef Michael Symon offered LeBron James "Iron Chef"-style meals to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, right? Symon actually had a long-standing relationship with LeBron when he did it, although he won't go as far as to claim that it's what could make the basketball legend consider a return to Cleveland.

"We've done a lot of charity work and stuff like that with LeBron. Over the years, we've worked really tightly with his foundation," the chef told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "Our restaurants and our restaurant groups have done many dinners for him, both for his charities and at his house ... [although] I don't think that's what made him stay or come back."

Some context for the uninformed: Symon is a Cleveland Cavaliers superfan. The Cavs even gave him a championship ring once — in no large part because the chef has restaurants in the arena. And while King James may not be eyeing a move back to the Midwest anytime soon, Symon doesn't hold it against him.

"I have the utmost respect for LeBron and what he does in the community. He's in Los Angeles now, but what he does for the Akron and the Cleveland community with the school and working so hard to get kids that probably didn't have that opportunity to get a great education — he's a special human," Symon explained. "That we're able to be part of that in some sense has been great for us, and cooking for his charity and for his family has been something that we've really enjoyed doing over the years."