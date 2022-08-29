Chef Michael Symon Talks Partnering With Contadina And Cooking With Tomatoes - Exclusive Interview

One of my favorite memories from "The Chew" is when you were on with Ray Liotta, who passed away early this year. You got to geek out a little bit over "Goodfellas" and its sauce-making scene. Liotta told this really cool anecdote of how it was Martin Scorsese's mom who made the sauce in the movie. What was it like having him on the show?

Cooking on the show with Ray was spectacular. It was special in a lot of ways. We knew a lot of the same people. [Same with] growing up, eating a sauce of that nature. Watching the movie and then getting to make it with him was one of those special moments for me. [I loved] the whole story about Martin Scorsese's mom and how she would make the sauce every day and bring it to the set and go over how it was made.

What makes food special to me is how sometimes it could bring you back to a place. That type of sauce — if you grew [up] Sicilian or Italian American — it brings you to a place. It brings you to your childhood and sitting around the table with your family. The products that I grew up [with] — that sauce that I made was in that show. It's how my mom made the sauce for me [with] the Contadina tomatoes. That's what made it really cool to me, and that's what makes the partnership really cool to me.

What is your number-one tip for a really good red sauce?

Have to start with really great tomatoes. With food, that's the thing. I don't care how good of a chef you are or how good of a cook you are. If you don't start with something spectacular, it's really hard to make [the end product] spectacular.

I've learned tricks along the way and things of that nature, but you need a great product, and the Contadina is the tomatoes that I grew up with. They are the tomatoes of my youth, the ones that my mom made the sauce with and my mom's mom made the sauce with. You know right off the rip that your start ... At that point, you're 90% of the way there. When you shop for [a] product or get [a] product, the biggest tip that any chef would tell you is [to] take the extra time or spend the extra moment to make sure you start off with something great, because at that point, you're pretty far. You're at third base already. Now you just got to get home.