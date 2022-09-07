New Yorkers Have More Than One Reason To Be Excited About This New Krispy Kreme Location

New York City's flagship Krispy Kreme outpost in Time Square (1601 Broadway, at West 48th Street) pulls plenty of people in each day. Its draws include a walk-up window that never closes, a glaze waterfall, a state-of-the-art kitchen and line that can produce nearly 400 doughnuts an hour, and a ginormous "Hot Now'" light that glows red when fresh batches of sticky-sweet Original Glazed doughnuts are ready for enjoyment (per Eater).

What could possibly be better than that? How about a Krispy Kreme location that's open every day of the week and has a drive-thru lane so you don't even have to step out of your vehicle for a bag or box of the North Carolina-based doughnut peddler's signature delights? The soon-to-open Krispy Kreme location in the New Springville area of Staten Island will have that convenience and will become the first location in New York City and New York State to do so (per silive.com).