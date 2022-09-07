The Limited Time Breakfast Combo IHOP Fans Should Know About

Nothing beats a combo meal when you're hungry and looking for variety, and IHOP has never been a stranger to offering them. Just last month, the brand announced a Choice Menu that helps customers get exactly what they need out of their combination, per Forbes. "With more than 20 griddle flavors on our menu, there's a ton of choice for our guests, including our world-famous buttermilk pancakes, crepes and French toast to build into a combo of your liking," IHOP Chief Marketing Officer Kieran Donahue said about the Choice Menu at its time of release.

According to Revenue Management Solutions data, the desire to choose a combo meal is not an uncommon one (via QSRweb.com). Statistics revealed that out of 800 U.S. diners, 65% of them had ordered a combo meal within the month before the survey was conducted. It also uncovered that the largest demographic for ordering these meals is millennials with families. Hopefully, millennials are reading this right now, as IHOP just came out with a new beloved combo option.