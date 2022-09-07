The Best Piece Of Advice Guy Fieri Gave Top Chef Winner Brooke Williamson - Exclusive

Talented chef Brooke Williamson is no stranger to competition cooking shows — she's been on everything from "Top Chef" to "Tournament of Champions." While promoting the new Ziploc Endurables, she told Mashed in an exclusive interview that she's always been ambitious when it comes to cooking. "I'm a naturally competitive person," Williamson admitted. "I enjoy the thrill of putting yourself in that unpredictable place."

The restaurateur has done an impressive job while on these types of series, winning multiple times. Her cuisine has been a big hit among judges, which she describes as California-inspired and heavily influenced by fresh produce. "I currently have a front yard garden, and I let the seasons dictate what I cook," she explained. "I find that starting with produce, and thinking that way first, leads you down a naturally deliciously healthy way of eating because you can take ingredients and not have to manipulate them into things that they aren't."

However, when the tables were turned and she was asked to be in the judge's seat on "Guy's Grocery Games," it was a foreign position for her at first. Thankfully, Guy Fieri gave her vital advice that she still takes with her today.