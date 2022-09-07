Hendrick's Gin's New Collection Isn't What You Would Expect

For a brand whose very existence rests upon the juniper berry, Hendrick's Gin is devotedly obsessed with another kind of produce: the cucumber. The Scottish purveyor of top-shelf botanical spirits counts cucumber and Bulgarian rose as the brightest stars of its original recipe, and the former makes its way into nearly all of the brand's special flavors (per Hendrick's). To prove its undying allegiance to the refreshing green vegetable, Hendrick's has garnered an impressive resume of cucumber-related ventures.

In 2017, the brand commissioned an experiment from Australian scientist Graham Brown to test the theory that cucumbers are sensitive to "outside stimuli," such as music and perfume (per Gintime). Given this information, you might not be surprised to know that Hendrick's also played a part in the inauguration of World Cucumber Day, which invites one and all to raise a glass (of gin, natch) to the proto-sentient gourd on June 14 (per the company). In 2021, the brand created "experiential bus shelters" in select British cities that immersed commuters in the scent of cucumber (via AdAge). This week, Hendrick's announced what might be its most noteworthy cucumber-fangirl move to date.