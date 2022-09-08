Paul Hollywood's Touching Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

Sept. 8 marked an end of an era in the United Kingdom, as CNN reported that Queen Elizabeth II has died. While many will remember her for her service maintaining military vehicles during World War II or her stately ascension to the throne in 1952 (per CNN), others closer to her might remember her for what she really ate in Buckingham Palace or the spice she refused to eat.

Regardless of why, it will be hard to forget her, as CNN says her 70 years on the throne marked the longest period of time any English monarch had occupied the position of head of state.

Among those who won't soon forget Her Highness is Great British Bake Off host Paul Hollywood. Hollywood publicly shared his thoughts on the death of Her Majesty in a touching way on his Instagram account shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed her death on Sept. 8.