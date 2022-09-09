Noel Fielding's Heartbreaking, Personal Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

September 8 marked the end of the reign of the U.K.'s longest-running monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The late queen died in her Scottish home at the age of 96 (per BBC), and people around the world are mourning her loss. U.K. inhabitants, in particular, may be feeling the lack of stability her death has cast over Great Britain's political foundation (per The New York Times).

Apart from attending in-person ceremonies and a vigil outside Buckingham palace, many public figures have turned to social media to relay their appreciation of the late queen. Former prime minister Boris Johnson paid his respects on Twitter, calling September 8 the "saddest day." And former President Barack Obama released an official statement on the same social platform, expressing his gratitude for Queen Elizabeth's time of service.

Political figures aside, celebrities all over the world are finding ways to show their condolences over Queen Elizabeth's death. Harry Styles conjured up a round of applause for the queen during a concert in New York. Celebrity chefs and judges also took the proverbial stage on Instagram to express their sadness. Gordon Ramsay shared a tribute for the queen, as did "GBBO" host Noel Fielding.