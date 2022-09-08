Gordon Ramsay Pays A Tearjerking Tribute To The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96, after holding the seat for 70 years (per CNN). News that she was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle was announced the same morning, though her condition apparently continued to decline. Following the queen's death, her son Charles, King Charles III, took to Twitter to share his thoughts. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherish Sovereign and much-loved mother," he wrote. "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the queen was so widely held."
Chef Gordon Ramsay, who is from Johnstone, Scotland, in the United Kingdom, was among the grievers after the news spread. He and the queen have some shared history, too. In 2006, the chef was knighted as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in honor of his contributions to the hospitality industry (per Magazine.com). On Twitter, he posted a heartfelt tribute that made fans emotional.
Fans were in mourning
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, chef Gordon Ramsay expressed to Twitter how he felt about the loss. "You will be so missed, a truly remarkable woman who gave so much to us all in Great Britain and worldwide," his message began. "So humble, selfless, and giving. Someone who made such an impact on us all over her decades of service. Rest in perfect peace, your Majesty. Gordon." The tribute was posted alongside a photo of the queen smiling and wearing a yellow outfit.
In the replies, Twitter users expressed their grief for the queen while applauding Ramsay's message. "That's a lovely statement," one user wrote to the chef. Another comment read, "I feel very strange. Sadness and a loss too. It is quite odd and I don't think I expected to feel so much. I might need a little cry." Some even shared their own tear-jerking statements, with one writing "Even in her final hours she put duty to her country before herself. Welcoming the new Prime Minister just 48 hours ago. Thank you your majesty, there will never be another to match you. RIP."
It's clear that Queen Elizabeth II will be highly mourned across the globe.