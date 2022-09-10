Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Sunny Anderson's Bobby Flay Call-Out

On Labor Day, Bobby Flay posted a video of himself on Instagram plugging the season finale of his show, "Bobby and Sophie on The Coast." The chef rains praise on his daughter, Sophie, calling her "smart," "savvy," and "the best kid in the world." And naturally, he asks fans to keep watching the show so he and Sophie can keep making it together. And while this may have cued tears and heart emojis from some commenters, it summoned some savagery from Sunny Anderson.

Anderson started by mentioning she was "watching" and then poked some fun at Flay, noting that her "biggest takeaway from last week is that you still drink cow milk." She continued to rib him by asking, "What's gonna happen this week, you eat a pizza with a fork and knife? You ask for extra avocado with yo richness?" There is, however, at least one thing the stars agree on. Anderson complimented Sophie, saying she is "so good," and noting "You're a natural."

Anderson's response garnered more than 100 likes, and Flay reacted with a heart emoji of his own. Others posted laughing-crying emojis in reply to her remarks. One amused user, islandgirl4477, said to Anderson, "[W]hat? Lol I'm watching this. This I got to see."