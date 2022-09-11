Bobby Flay's Super-Intense Ritual Before Every Beat Bobby Flay Episode

Bobby Flay fans may appreciate the on-screen persona he delivers in every one of his shows, but the culinary wizard's charismatic energy in "Beat Bobby Flay" is often unmatched. Apart from managing his various restaurants around the globe and keeping up with his other shows like the newly debuted "Bobby and Sophie On the Coast," Flay continues to film one and often two new episodes per day for his popular cooking show. Considering all the wins Flay achieves in these cooking competitions, he needs to save up his energy to come out on top each and every time.

While some Food Network fans think "Beat Bobby Flay" is rigged due to his impressive track record of victories, during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" (per YouTube), he said that he loses more than fans think. He also admitted that his primary reasons for starting the show were "to hang out with friends ... and to cook."

Even though hanging out with friends might sound fun, filming an action-packed cooking show with a live audience takes a lot of endurance. Even chef Jet Tila reveals what the cameras don't show on "Beat Bobby Flay": long hours and multiple cooking sessions from Flay himself. Constant stimulation and long hours on your feet can lead to exhaustion, but Flay has a way to energize himself to make the most of those long arduous hours on set.