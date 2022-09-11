Why The Internet Is Roasting Domino's Response To The Queen's Death

Following the end of Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, the world is mourning the monarch, who died on September 8 at age 96, via the BBC. The longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II is the only monarch most Britains have known. The people of the U.K. are joined in mourning by dignitaries who worked with the queen and commoners who were romanced by the crown.

Just as in life, there is royal etiquette surrounding how to mourn Queen Elizabeth II properly. The queen's death comes with a protocol meant to be followed with precision. Referred to as "Operation London Bridge," the country will be guided through the queen's 'painstakingly choreographed funeral plan' and acceptable 'rituals of tribute' over the next ten days (per New York Times). Makeshift memorials dot the streets of the U.K., while bereaved Brits are honoring the queen by leaving flowers, poems, and letters to the monarch.

Along with U.K. citizens, companies are paying tribute to the queen too. Google and BP paid homage by changing their logo colors to black, according to The Northern Echo, and department stores Liberty and Selfridges closed retail locations out of respect for the queen, per The Retail Bulletin. While most tributes might be received as intended, certain businesses are being called out on social media for being seen as disrespectful or controversial. Domino's Pizza is facing scrutiny for its Twitter post, causing the internet to question whether the company should've said anything at all.