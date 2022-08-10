Why Domino's Pizza Will Soon Exit Italy

Domino's Pizza has come a long way since its humble Michigan beginnings in the 1960s and it has certainly pulled some strange publicity stunts over the years. In 2011, they claimed they wanted to be the first pizza place on the moon. This wasn't just a statement, the Japanese branch spent time and effort producing not only detailed plans for the lunar eatery but a dedicated website for the project (via Delish). Unfortunately, that website no longer exists.

While not merely a publicity stunt, Domino's decision to open stores in Italy in 2015 was met with some amazement. The American pizza chain sought to conquer the stomachs of Italians in Italy, where pizza was born and is still very much a part of the culture today.

Anyone who has been to Italy will most likely tell you that Italian pizza and American pizza have evolved quite differently. Yet, Domino's understood that before entering the market and its offerings were not merely the same as you'd see on a local menu in the U.S. According to Delish, the plan was to win Italians over by using local ingredients such as buffalo mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, and gorgonzola cheese. Whereas the New York Times said the company was hoping locals would want "to try something new, like cheeseburger pizza or BBQ chicken pizza." Despite the chain's efforts, it failed to win people over (via Washington Post), with sales falling 38% short of goals at the end of last year.