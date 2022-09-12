The Beloved Fritos Flavor That's Making A Return This Fall

Fall is almost here, and it's always a big season for food lovers. Many new cookbooks are released every fall (via Robb Report), shaping culinary trends for much of the year. It seems like everyone spends months of the summer debating when various pumpkin spice coffees will be returning, and lots of brands come out with new flavors to mark the change in seasons.

This year alone, there have been several fall food announcements that have folks excited. There's a new seasonal Jeni's ice cream flavor people will want at the Thanksgiving table for sure, and some people are already reading up on how to keep their sweet potato casserole from getting too sweet. But for some, this might all happen way too early in the year. People who bask in the warmer months may feel that summer is something to draw out for as long as possible. Those summer-lovers might be happy to hear a new Frito-Lay fall food announcement about a returning corn chip flavor that some might say tastes like the season.