The Disturbing Truth About The Simple Restaurant Menu Trend

It takes a lot more to be a chef than being able to master delicate soufflés and tender beef Wellingtons. To run a restaurant involves creativity in the kitchen and exemplary culinary skills no doubt, but it also requires strategizing, managing, and having solutions for unprecedented problems that come with running a restaurant.

When faced with labor shortages last year, chefs and owners increased wages and offered attractive benefits to recruit new workers. Record high inflation and a dip in customer spending this year had restaurants scrambling to strike a balance between hiking prices to cover rising costs and offering appealing incentives to get customers back through the doors. The pandemic presented the ultimate challenge as chefs swapped gastronomy for comfort food and dine-in service for meal kit deliveries (via Forbes).

As the restaurant industry continues to be troubled, restaurants are coming up with another solution to deal with rising costs and labor shortages. According to Grub Street, restaurants are simplifying their menus, not because they want to dish out simpler and more humble food, but rather, to deal with financial troubles, supply chain issues, and the strain on understaffed kitchens.