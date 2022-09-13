Aldi's Yogurt Flavors Are Back And Instagram Is Thrilled

Aldifavoritefinds on Instagram posted a picture of the three fall Friendly Farms yogurt flavors and in the caption asked, "Yogurt flavors for fall! Which ones will you be trying?" The three Aldi flavors are Apple & Cinnamon, Maple, and Pumpkin Pie. Commenters chimed in with answers, saying, "I love the maple! My man loves the pumpkin pie! We've been waiting for this." User yaya_love_312 refused to choose just one, writing, "All of them please!"

However, user lifeisprecious2 added an asterisk to the excitement, expressing that they were "waiting for Aldi to come out with an almond milk yogurt for those who are lactose intolerant." While there appear to be no non-dairy equivalents of these seasonal yogurts currently, VeggL lists over 40 vegan products that Aldi carries regularly. These include vegan ice cream and non-dairy coffee creamers. For those who can consume dairy, though, these Instagram comments might relatable, similar to how Aldi shoppers became fixated on Friendly Farms Greek yogurt.