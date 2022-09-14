Read This Before Trying Those Viral Canned Recipes And Thank Us Later

A way to fill a day with old-fashioned charm and preserve a summer bounty you can crack open six months from now, home canning might seem quaint and cute to us today. Those shiny glass jars look so pretty lined up in the cupboard waiting to be opened, especially compared to the drab gray tins with often crumpled or torn paper labels you can buy at the store.

But there's a reason mass-produced canned foods and frozen veggies surpassed home canning in popularity half a century ago (per National Agricultural Library): botulism. While there is now a low risk from modern commercial canned foods and zero risk from frozen vegetables (via The Globe and Daily Mail), the canned food controversy that almost changed history shows that canned foods used to be fairly dangerous. Prior to the 1950s, botulism had more than a 60% mortality rate (per National Library of Medicine). While modern antibiotics greatly reduce that rate, it's still fatal for over a third for people over 80 who become infected. Food remains the number one source of botulism, even in the modern world.

However, you don't have to swear off home canning — a few simple science-backed tips can keep you safe.