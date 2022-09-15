Chef Lamar Moore Shares His Expertise On Beef And Chicago Foods - Exclusive Interview

Everybody is talking about "The Bear" these days. Have you seen the show?

Absolutely. Definitely. Being from Chicago, too, everyone's been talking about it; chefs are all excited about it. It's shot at one of the oldest beef places here in Chicago, so absolutely.

As a Chicago chef who's known for working with beef, do you think the show gets the kitchen experience right?

Yeah. It gives a really good bird's-eye view of how we are as chefs, how we work in a kitchen, and how we move in a kitchen. [It shows] how we have a hard time trying to run restaurants, especially after the pandemic, or however you want to say that ... we're still in the pandemic. It's definitely a bird's-eye view of what we do and how we operate.

Do you think there's something that media portrayals of professional kitchens tend to get wrong?

Sometimes, chefs get misconstrued as being overly arrogant and not good to our staff or to our team. I've been doing this for over 20 years, and I've experienced some of that as a young culinarian, and even some in my older life as a chef. But those are things that we have continuously worked hard to try to get out of the industry. There is that media portrayal, but there's also the realistic side of it, too.