The Unfortunate Conclusion To The Subway 'Poop Sandwich' Debacle

Almost a week after a TikTok user said she found what appeared to be feces in her Subway sandwich wrapper, the company has issued a statement. Per Lansing State Journal, a Subway spokesperson shared that the Ingham County Health Department believed the substance was actually chocolate from a cookie. However, the health department said it came to that conclusion after a conversation with the store's owner, rather than an actual swab test — and unfortunately, it doesn't seem like one will be conducted anytime soon. "No further action from the health department is being taken at this time," a spokesperson from the health department said.

This isn't to say due diligence wasn't done — footage from the incident was inspected and showed an employee eating a cookie before making the sandwich, according to the health department's report (via Lansing State Journal).

In a more recent TikTok video, the same user revealed that she went to a doctor after eating the sandwich and was prescribed anti-nausea medicine. It's also clear that the comments section still doesn't believe the substance was chocolate. "There's no way you can mistaken actual feces for anything else like seriously? How r they gonna say that's chocolate? What happened to the swab?" one comment read. It seems that without a swab test, many people won't be buying the chocolate excuse.