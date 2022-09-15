TGI Fridays Just Launched A Wing Deal You Won't Want To Miss
The return of football season in the United States brings with it a lot of special deals at restaurants that are looking to capitalize on the games by persuading hungry fans to patronize their establishments — and many of these pigskin offers come from national chains.
Per its website, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering free delivery on Monday nights, BOGO boneless wings on Thursdays, and a special double the sauce promo. Applebee's has brought back its endless boneless wings deal as well. Local restaurants are taking part, too, like the Brickhouse Tavern in Chicago which is serving up specials on appetizers and beer during Chicago Bears games. Columbus, Ohio's Tiny Gate at The Little Bar has specials on drinks during Ohio State Buckeyes contests, because we can't leave out college ball.
TGI Fridays across the country are also part of the contingent of restaurants celebrating the football craze and if it's your fave game day spot, you'll be excited over its wing promo.
A Fridays' deal for Mondays
While the name of the restaurant chain is TGI Fridays, this promotion is only good on Mondays. That should suit football fans just fine as the NFL offers a game every Monday night for 16 of its 17 regular-season weeks. TGI Fridays shared its gridiron deal on its Instagram and patrons seem stoked over it as one commented, "whoever still says they hate mondays needs to grow up."
According to the Instagram post, TGI Fridays will sell wings for just 50 cents and drafts of Miller Lite for a mere $2 on Monday nights. Parade further reports that diners can choose from either boneless or traditional wings and all six of the flavors that TGI Fridays has on its menu like Frank's RedHot Buffalo or Nashville Hot. Chew boom states that the promotion began on September 12 and will continue through the football season each Monday night from 5 p.m. local time until close at participating TGI Fridays locations.
While 50 cents is an enticing price, beware if you need to watch your sodium intake as the wings are on the list of things you should never order from TGI Fridays. And as always, please drink responsibly.