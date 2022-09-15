TGI Fridays Just Launched A Wing Deal You Won't Want To Miss

The return of football season in the United States brings with it a lot of special deals at restaurants that are looking to capitalize on the games by persuading hungry fans to patronize their establishments — and many of these pigskin offers come from national chains.

Per its website, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering free delivery on Monday nights, BOGO boneless wings on Thursdays, and a special double the sauce promo. Applebee's has brought back its endless boneless wings deal as well. Local restaurants are taking part, too, like the Brickhouse Tavern in Chicago which is serving up specials on appetizers and beer during Chicago Bears games. Columbus, Ohio's Tiny Gate at The Little Bar has specials on drinks during Ohio State Buckeyes contests, because we can't leave out college ball.

TGI Fridays across the country are also part of the contingent of restaurants celebrating the football craze and if it's your fave game day spot, you'll be excited over its wing promo.