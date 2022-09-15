The Exclusive Chili's Menu That Football Fans Should Know About

"Are You Ready For Some Fooootbaaall?" was answered with a resounding "YES" by 17.1 million Americans who watched last season's 17 NFL games, up 10% from 2020. For a whopping 370 billion minutes, viewers were glued to their televisions, rooting and armchair coaching for their favorite team (per NFL).

According to the NFL schedule, football fans can find a game on television almost all day on Sunday, with kick-offs at 1 pm, 4 pm, and 8:20 pm (EST). Fans can also catch a night game on Mondays at 8:25 pm (EST) and a few games on Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the season, making most days of the week, 'Football Night in America' (in Al Roker's voice).

Going hand-in-hand with cheering on your favorite team is digging into snacks. "Game Day isn't complete without food and drinks," according to 93% of the Americans DoorDash surveyed and data they collected during the 2020/2021 NFL season, culminating with the sport's main event, the Super Bowl. While fans were forced to "homegate" during the pandemic by preparing snacks at home or ordering take-out, now there are more options.

Jersey-wearing, face-painted fanatics can tailgate before the game with high-calorie food at the stadium or stay closer to home at a local establishment, like Chili's, which has revamped its bar food and drink menu, hoping to be this season's destination for football.