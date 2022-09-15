Insomnia Cookies Collabed With Sour Patch Kids And Instagram Is Unsure

Just as cupcakes had their moment when the original "Sex and the City" was in its heyday and made Magnolia Bakery cupcakes famous — spawning a boom of cupcake bakeries across the country (per AMNY), it seems like cookies are having a bit of a moment too. Sure, fan-favorite cookie chain Mrs. Fields has been a sweet spot to stop at in malls for years, but these days, customers have more options.

There's Crumbl Cookies, a chain started in 2017 that now has more than 200 locations. Then there's another mall staple, Great American Cookies. Last but not least, there's Insomnia Cookies. The brand was initially started by a college student who thought it would be great to be able to get freshly baked cookies delivered late at night while cramming for a test or writing a paper. From there, the company was born and now has more than 150 locations. And from the look of its latest creation that has left Instagram in a tizzy, it's still keeping that late-night snacker student top of mind when dreaming up new flavors.