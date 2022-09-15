Twitter Is Divided Over Olive Garden's Politics

While it's the infallible right of every American to have their own opinion, it's shocking to see just how much political discourse exists in the modern world. It's even sweeping the restaurant industry, where a single statement or action can be conceived as political and lead to some surprising reactions. Perhaps the most infamous example of politics in this industry is Chick-fil-A. For those who don't keep up with the political standing of fast-food restaurants, NBC News reports that Chick-fil-A came under fire for donations to charities with histories of anti-LGBTQ viewpoints, while Vox reports that certain religious statements regarding LGBTQ groups made by officials in the company have caused severe backlash.

On the other side of the spectrum, Cracker Barrel came under fire not for a political statement, but the addition of a new menu item. The chain's addition of "Impossible Sausage," a plant-based breakfast patty, somehow became a supposed sign that the old country restaurant was "going woke" (per New York Post). Customers ranted that they felt the chain had betrayed its original values and was now catering to the "woke crowd."

Even Olive Garden seems to be the target of a political debate, despite having done nothing that really drew such attention. Twitter, a place certainly not known for drama and overzealous debates (sarcasm), joined in the fray.