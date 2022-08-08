Cracker Barrel's Shady Response To The Impossible Sausage Drama

A few days ago, Cracker Barrel posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: "Cracker Barrel: Where pork-based and plant-based sausage lovers can breakfast all day in harmony." This was the breakfast behemoth's way of saying "can't we all just get along," and the comment section was here for it for the most part.

"This makes me happy to see," commented @jonesroundtheworld. "I've been vegan since 2015 but my family and partner eat meat, so I keep an eye out for restaurants that can make everyone happy." "I'm not vegan at all, but actually the plant based sausage taste [sp] better than the real sausage- no lie," commented another fan. The only semi-negative comments were asking about the ingredients in the Impossible Sausage, which pales in comparison to the vitriolic comments on the Facebook post.

In response to the divisive comments on Facebook, Cracker Barrel also released the following statement: "We appreciate the love our fans have for our all-day breakfast menu. At Cracker Barrel, we're always exploring opportunities to expand how our guests experience breakfast and provide choices to satisfy every taste bud — whether people want to stick with traditional favorites like bacon and sausage or are hungry for a new, nutritious plant-based option like Impossible Sausage." Diplomatic words, but will customers go along with it?