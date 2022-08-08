Cracker Barrel's Shady Response To The Impossible Sausage Drama
Cracker Barrel really captures the decadence of American breakfast. While Italians grab a quick espresso and pastry, we sit down for a feast of eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, biscuits, and more (via CNN). A standard American breakfast may be considered over the top by many other countries, and then if they see a Cracker Barrel breakfast, their heads may explode. This beloved chain is a haven for hungover college kids because of its large portion sizes and incorporation of every breakfast meat under the sun.
Since many of Cracker Barrel's dishes center around meat, breakfast traditionalists were seeing red on social media when the brand announced the addition of Impossible Sausage to the menu in a press release earlier this year. "YOU CAN TAKE MY PORK SAUSAGE WHEN YOU PRY IT FROM MY COLD, DEAD HANDS!!1 DON'T TREAD ON MY PORK!!1," said one particularly angry Facebook user. "It will be IMPOSSIBLE for me to ever order that crap," wrote another ex-Cracker Barrel fan on Facebook. Since this comment section was far rowdier than the breakfast restaurant is accustomed to, the chain decided to respond with a sassy post on Instagram.
Cracker Barrel attempted to unite its divided customer base on Instagram
A few days ago, Cracker Barrel posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: "Cracker Barrel: Where pork-based and plant-based sausage lovers can breakfast all day in harmony." This was the breakfast behemoth's way of saying "can't we all just get along," and the comment section was here for it for the most part.
"This makes me happy to see," commented @jonesroundtheworld. "I've been vegan since 2015 but my family and partner eat meat, so I keep an eye out for restaurants that can make everyone happy." "I'm not vegan at all, but actually the plant based sausage taste [sp] better than the real sausage- no lie," commented another fan. The only semi-negative comments were asking about the ingredients in the Impossible Sausage, which pales in comparison to the vitriolic comments on the Facebook post.
In response to the divisive comments on Facebook, Cracker Barrel also released the following statement: "We appreciate the love our fans have for our all-day breakfast menu. At Cracker Barrel, we're always exploring opportunities to expand how our guests experience breakfast and provide choices to satisfy every taste bud — whether people want to stick with traditional favorites like bacon and sausage or are hungry for a new, nutritious plant-based option like Impossible Sausage." Diplomatic words, but will customers go along with it?