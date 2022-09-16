The UN Has A Scary Message About Upcoming Food Shortages

It's the world's top exporter of sunflower oil, third-largest exporter of barley, fourth-largest exporter of corn, and fifth-largest exporter of wheat, per the World Economic Forum. All signs pointed to serious trouble when Russia invaded resource-rich Ukraine at the end of February this year, yet none of us may have been fully prepared for the devastation that the invasion, which kicked off shortages as well as skyrocketing food prices would cause. The war in Ukraine has affected the food supply.

The chief of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, now warns that as many as 345 million people are struggling with food insecurity today, and 70 million are "knocking on famine's door," per AP News. As a result, Beasley said instead of facing what he called a "wave of hunger," the world was now facing "a tsunami."

And it's not like we weren't warned. In a report the WFP ominously calls Hunger Hotspots from May of this year, the aid agency already identified several vulnerable regions which included Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, and Yemen, along with Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Somalia. These areas named were seen as particularly problematic not just because they were experiencing conflict, but because their agricultural systems were also experiencing the stresses triggered by climate change. This caused extreme weather conditions including frequent droughts in some places and horrific flooding and hurricanes in others.