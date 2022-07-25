Ukraine's New Grain Deal With Russia Might Not Help Food Inflation

Many events have led to creating the current inflation crisis. According to NPR, these events include gas companies increasing their profit margins, a competitive job market, pandemic relief, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. When it comes to the inflation of grain prices, it's a little easier to pick out the global factor keeping this food's cost high. Per World Grain, Ukraine exported as much as six million tons of grain a month prior to Russia's invasion, but now only exports a million tons a month at the most. The drop in supply has resulted in skyrocketing grain prices.

Although other countries have stepped in to try to meet demand, the world's supply is still very low. However, Ukraine and Russia recently reached an agreement in regard to grain exports. With the UN and Turkey's assistance, Ukraine will export grain using its Black Sea ports (per CNN), and its ships will be checked for weapons upon arrival and departure.