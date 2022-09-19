Starbucks' Halloween Cups Have A Spooky Twist

Be honest — if it wasn't for Starbucks, would you even know what season it is right now?

That fin-forward mermaid has been slinging coffee since 1971 (bless her), and keeping everyone from Seattle to Salem awake, alive, and alert with her special brand of beans (via Starbucks). But she also serves as a harbinger of the season, decking the halls with holiday lattes come wintertime, or cooling down the masses with refreshing tropical flavors each summer. And while our ancient forebearers marked the approaching harvest time by charting the stars, feeling the soil, or marking the "autumnal equinox" (bless them), we all know now that the arrival of the pumpkin spice latte is a far more accurate and efficient tool for announcing the start of the fall season.

Well, 'Bucks fans, that seasonal siren has sounded the call once again, alerting PSL enthusiasts that something wicked this way comes, and if you like October, spooky things, and saving the environment, you're going to love Starbucks' new Halloween cups. None of the new items in their haunted line-up are above the $30 mark, but each is specifically designed to hold your coffee in the scariest possible fashion, while still giving you that peaceful self-assurance that comes with saying "no" to a disposable cup. And the best part is, anyone who was ever a child will love the Halloween cups' spooky twist.