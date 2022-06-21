Starbucks' Newest Refreshers Flavors Shake Up Summer Sipping
Since its inception back in 1971, Starbucks has become known for much more than just selling coffee. It is a brand that has integrated itself into the food and beverage market in plenty of ways, often by offering exclusive products consumers can't purchase anywhere else.
Starbucks Refresher drinks launched a decade ago, back in 2012, as a way of taking a different approach to a traditional coffee drink. According to a Starbucks press release, the drinks were meant to offer a caffeinated coffee beverage that strayed from the traditional coffee taste. The Refreshers contain green coffee extract, which gives the drink its energy-boosting caffeine property without the overpowering coffee flavor. Plus, the drinks are low-calorie options that come in bright colors, making them a perfect summertime beverage.
The Refreshers have grown popular at the coffee chain, and Starbucks is now introducing two new flavors to shake up the 2022 summer season.
Starbucks is introducing two new Refresher beverages
To kick off the first day of summer, the coffee chain is bringing in some new "bright and bold" flavors of its Starbucks Refreshers drinks. The chain announced in a press release that the drinks are now available in two new flavors: Pineapple Passionfruit and Paradise Drink.
The company's Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher includes real pineapple and is hand-shaken. The formula for the Paradise Drink is essentially the same as the Pineapple Passionfruit except for the nondairy addition of coconut milk helps add a creamy touch. Starbucks senior product developer Raegan Powell referred to the new Refresher as "sunshine in a cup."
Starbucks is unveiling some new food menu items, too. Per its website, in addition to the Refreshers, it's adding a new breakfast option: the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich. Cookies & Cream Cake Pops are also joining the menu. The chain came under fire last year after announcing a price hike despite record profits, per CBS. However, the chain continues to debut new food and drink items to get customers in the door to try new things.