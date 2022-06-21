Starbucks' Newest Refreshers Flavors Shake Up Summer Sipping

Since its inception back in 1971, Starbucks has become known for much more than just selling coffee. It is a brand that has integrated itself into the food and beverage market in plenty of ways, often by offering exclusive products consumers can't purchase anywhere else.

Starbucks Refresher drinks launched a decade ago, back in 2012, as a way of taking a different approach to a traditional coffee drink. According to a Starbucks press release, the drinks were meant to offer a caffeinated coffee beverage that strayed from the traditional coffee taste. The Refreshers contain green coffee extract, which gives the drink its energy-boosting caffeine property without the overpowering coffee flavor. Plus, the drinks are low-calorie options that come in bright colors, making them a perfect summertime beverage.

The Refreshers have grown popular at the coffee chain, and Starbucks is now introducing two new flavors to shake up the 2022 summer season.